HER Beauty Awards 2018: AsterSpring Total Anti-Ageing Therapy

To help you age gracefully, AsterSpring has innovated the breakthrough Total Anti-Ageing Therapy that combines the use of non-invasive LPG Endermologie® and products to fight skin ageing. The 70-minute treatment has been scientifically proven to boost your skin’s hydration and improve its collagen production.

It’s also effective in targeting pigmentation, thanks to the Power Oxygen Essence, while thiotaine, another key ingredient, provides nutrients to reinvigorate skin cells for a visage that’s immediately lifted, firmed and more luminous.

To find out more, visit their website.