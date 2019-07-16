Her Beauty Awards 2019: Best Scalp Treatment

Looking for a treatment that rejuvenates both hair and scalp? You’ve come to the right place! The relaxing Oway Head Spa by Number76 Hair Salon is the renowned salon’s first organic hair treatment. It’s also eco-friendly, right up to the packaging, with all ingredients coming from a ‘zero kilometer’ biodynamic farm.

The formulation contains pure oils, resin, waxes, butter, and phyto-proteins which help to plump up hair fibres — key in improving hair structures. So, it’s only natural for the treatment to be free from more than six different harmful ingredients such as parabens, mineral oils, and sulphates.

The are three treatments to pick from, each targeting a different hair type and scalp concern:

Rebalancing treatment – removes excess sebum, and purifies the scalp using Amazon white clay, sage and plant extracts

– removes excess sebum, and purifies the scalp using Amazon white clay, sage and plant extracts Soothing treatment – for those prone to scalp irritation or redness, using balsamic extracts

– for those prone to scalp irritation or redness, using balsamic extracts Purifying treatment – treats dry and oily, dandruff-prone scalp using rice wax micro-granules

For even better results, the head spa treatment ends with the Anti-aging Flowerfall step. A mixture of organic and biodynamic floral waters helps to bring out the youthfulness of both scalp and hair. This step also forms a protective shield against oxidative stress.

An experienced hairstylist will carry out a consultation with you to pick the right Oway Head Spa treatment. It’s a fuss-free way of achieving lustrous locks!

To know more, visit this website.