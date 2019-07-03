Her Beauty Awards 2019: Best of Local Malaysian Beauty Brands
Support the local scene and get your hands on these skincare and beauty products!
Readers’ Choice
- Best facial cleanser – B&B Labs Micro Molecule Gentle Cleansing Solution
- Best toner – By Eggs Watermelon Boost Face Toner
- Best moisturiser – B&B Labs Pomegranate Intense Hydration Cream
- Best serum – Tanamera Ageless Face Serum
- Best mask – By Eggs Peppermint Crush Brightening Clay Mask
- Best facial mist – Tanamera Rose Floral Water
- Best eyeshadow palette – Duck Cosmetics Cookie Eyeshadow Palette
- Best makeup sponge – Breena Beauty Blending Pearl Pink
- Best blusher – Beautyra Born To Blush Mermaid
- Best face powder – Duck Cosmetics Girl Powder Loose Setting Powder
- Best satin/velvet lipstick – Duck Cosmetics Berry Kissables Collection
- Best liquid lipstick – Anas Lip Cream
- Best scalp shampoo – Claire Organics Hair & Scalp Shampoo Bar
- Best conditioner – Safi Shayla Hair Conditioner
- Best lotion – Alyla Tuscany Parfum Body Lotion
Editors’ Pick
- Best facial cleanser – Nurish Organiq 24K Gold Foamy Cleanser
- Best toner – By Eggs Watermelon Boost Face Toner
- Best moisturiser – Alyla Royal Piner Flawless Solution Cream
- Best serum – Alyla Royal Pine Duo Serum Toner
- Best anti-ageing serum – Nurish Organiq 24K Gold Face Essence
- Best sheet mask – Reneuf Hydration Mask by La Estephe
- Best eyeshadow palette – Glam X Strawberry Frappe Hyperpigmented Eyeshadow Palette
- Best makeup sponge – Anas Cosmetics Apam
- Best mascara – Duck Cosmetics Lush Lash Mascara Up The Volume Mascara
- Best liquid foundation – Alha Alfa Royal Propolis Foundation
- Best face powder – Duck Cosmetics Girl Powder Loose Setting Powder
- Best matte lipstick – So.Lek Matte Lipstick Tari Gang
- Best liquid lipstick – Sugarbelle Luxurious Matte Lip Cream
- Best lotion – Alyla Tuscany Parfum Body Lotion
- Best nail polish – Posh Crystal Infused Nail Lacquer