Navigation

Her Beauty Awards 2019: Best of Local Malaysian Beauty Brands

Support the local scene and get your hands on these skincare and beauty products!
Fashion & Beauty
Her Inspirasi
July 3, 2019
By Amanda Soh

Readers’ Choice

  • Best facial cleanser – B&B Labs Micro Molecule Gentle Cleansing Solution
  • Best toner – By Eggs Watermelon Boost Face Toner
  • Best moisturiser – B&B Labs Pomegranate Intense Hydration Cream
  • Best serum – Tanamera Ageless Face Serum
  • Best mask – By Eggs Peppermint Crush Brightening Clay Mask
  • Best facial mist – Tanamera Rose Floral Water
  • Best eyeshadow palette – Duck Cosmetics Cookie Eyeshadow Palette
  • Best makeup sponge – Breena Beauty Blending Pearl Pink
  • Best blusher – Beautyra Born To Blush Mermaid
  • Best face powder – Duck Cosmetics Girl Powder Loose Setting Powder
  • Best satin/velvet lipstick – Duck Cosmetics Berry Kissables Collection
  • Best liquid lipstick – Anas Lip Cream
  • Best scalp shampoo – Claire Organics Hair & Scalp Shampoo Bar
  • Best conditioner – Safi Shayla Hair Conditioner
  • Best lotion – Alyla Tuscany Parfum Body Lotion

Editors’ Pick

  • Best facial cleanser – Nurish Organiq 24K Gold Foamy Cleanser
  • Best toner – By Eggs Watermelon Boost Face Toner
  • Best moisturiser – Alyla Royal Piner Flawless Solution Cream
  • Best serum – Alyla Royal Pine Duo Serum Toner
  • Best anti-ageing serum – Nurish Organiq 24K Gold Face Essence
  • Best sheet mask – Reneuf Hydration Mask by La Estephe
  • Best eyeshadow palette – Glam X Strawberry Frappe Hyperpigmented Eyeshadow Palette
  • Best makeup sponge – Anas Cosmetics Apam
  • Best mascara – Duck Cosmetics Lush Lash Mascara Up The Volume Mascara
  • Best liquid foundation – Alha Alfa Royal Propolis Foundation
  • Best face powder – Duck Cosmetics Girl Powder Loose Setting Powder
  • Best matte lipstick – So.Lek Matte Lipstick Tari Gang
  • Best liquid lipstick – Sugarbelle Luxurious Matte Lip Cream
  • Best lotion – Alyla Tuscany Parfum Body Lotion
  • Best nail polish – Posh Crystal Infused Nail Lacquer

More Related Stories