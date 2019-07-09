Her Beauty Awards 2019: Best Hydrating Toner

Our skin loses its vital moisture during the course of the day and needs to be replenished. Enter essano™ Certified Organic Rosehip Mist Toner, a refreshing antioxidant-rich mist toner that provides an intense hydration boost to comfort your skin. Certified Organic by ECOCERT, it contains rosehip oil, a superfood high in fatty acid and vitamin A to help repair and hydrate; kakadu plum that’s super-rich in vitamin C to detox; aloe vera for its cooling properties; and witch hazel to help cleanse, tone and nourish the skin. All these power ingredients come together to balance and one the skin naturally, keeping it optimally hydrated. Suitable for all skin types.

