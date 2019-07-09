Her Beauty Awards 2019: Best Fresh Fragrance

Picture yourself on an idyllic island. Imagine the sound with of waves breaking and breathe in the fresh ocean air. Now spritz on the OMBAK eau de parfum by OLFAC3 Perfumes. Its exhilarating scent, an olfactory imagery of pristine beaches and the gentle waves of the South China Sea, will uplift your spirits even when you’re working behind your desk. This fresh floral-gourmand blend has top notes of mandarin, lemon, lime, ginger and green apple. After a little while, the heart notes of gardenia, jasmine and lily rise up to reveal its base notes of amber, musk and cedar wood.

Also try…

If prefer something more floral and fruity, the MATAHARI eau de parfum envelops you with the succulent warmth of cassis, watermelon, kiwi, rhubarb, pear and peach, along with the floral notes of rose, jasmine, freesia and cyclamen. Notes of sandalwood, amber, musk and cedar wood lay at the base.

Find out more about the two fragrances or purchase your very own at www.olfac3.com.