Her Beauty Awards 2019: Best Facial Massage Technique

At AsterSpring, you can expect special hand touch techniques administered to optimise your facial treatment. The Signature Touch is an innovative skin-treating technique to increase the skin’s vitality, radiance and absorption while balancing the body and mind. It focuses on a three-way synergy massage technique – Energy Point, Lymphatic Drainage and Modeling. This is followed by butterfly drainage, light flapping movements to gently drain toxins from your skin and ending with the effleurage movement and light kneading to ease tension while promoting circulation on the upper body. Upon arrival, a certified therapist conducts a one-on-one consultation session for a personalised facial treatment, to suit your skin’s need.

