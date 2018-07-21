HER Beauty Awards 2018: True Island Honey Bee Venom Multi Solution Cream

Did you know that bees can do wonders for your skin? True Island Honey Bee Venom Multi Solution Cream incorporates bee venom, propolis and royal jelly extract to relieve the skin of fatigue and irritants.

This special cream also comes with hyaluronic acid and hydrolysed collagen, both ingredients beneficial in increasing moisture level, resulting in softer and firmer skin. It works great even on the most delicate skin as it doesn’t contain any parabens, mineral oil and benzophenone-4.

Pair with…

An antibacterial serum helps in providing moisture and nutrients to your skin. Packed with the goodness of honey, propolis and jelly extract, True Island’s Honey Bee Royal Propolis Solution Serum balances the level of oil and water in the skin – preventing any loss of moisture to achieve a healthy glow.

The True Island Honey Bee range is available online at www.nafura.my.