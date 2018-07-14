HER Beauty Awards 2018: Novu Elemental Advanced Renewal Cleansing Milk

Regular cleansers and micellar waters can be drying. If you have sensitive skin, opt for milk cleansers as they remove gunk without stripping away natural oils, ensuring the skin stays balanced and hydrated.

The Novu Elemental Advanced Renewal Cleansing Milk’s fragrance- and soap-free formulation gently cleanses while removing light makeup. Boosted by natural ingredients such as witch hazel, shea butter and licorie root extract, it tightens pores and fights blemishes while boosting moisture levels and providing protection from free radicals.

