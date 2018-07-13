HER Beauty Awards 2018: Mary Kay TimeWise® Replenishing Serum+C®

Many of you know that vitamin C is great for your body, but did you know it’s also good for your skin? As an antioxidant, it’s scientifically proven to protect your skin from pollution. The Mary Kay TimeWise® Replenishing Serum+C® is a rich antioxidant serum infused with multiple botanical extracts, each containing high levels of vitamin C.

Most notable are the pomegranate, Kakadu plum, blackcurrant berry, and acerola cherry extracts. They’re known to help fill in fine lines and wrinkles by boosting the production of collagen within your skin.

At the same time, the serum keeps your skin moisturised by providing it with hydration. This power-packed combination is the key to achieving a radiant, protected and youthful-looking complexion.

The Mary Kay TimeWise® Replenishing Serum+C® is available on Mary Kay’s website at www.marykay.com.my.