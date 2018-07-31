HER Beauty Awards 2018: Evian® Facial Spray

If your complexion is looking dull and dehydrated, spritz it back to life with evian® Brumisateur® Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray.

Sourced from the French Alps, evian® water is sampled and tested each day to ensure its natural purity and perfect mineral balance. Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and with a neutral pH, evian® Facial Spray dispenses a mist of micro-droplets to quench the thirst of all skin types, including those that are sensitive.

Besides providing a boost of hydration, the light mist refreshes and tones – leaving you with suppler and healthier skin. You can even use it over makeup to achieve a dewy look, or to quickly freshen up between appointments. Great for those who spend long hours under the sun or in an air-conditioned office!

evian® Facial Spray is available in three sizes – 50ml, 150ml and 300ml.