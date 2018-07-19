HER Beauty Awards 2018: Eleanor The Miracle Key Gel Eye Definer

Eleanor The Miracle Key Gel Eye Definer is smudge-proof, long-lasting, and easy to apply with its fine and smooth tip that offers better control. Great for our humid weather, it’s also waterproof and oil-proof. The black shade creates more definition, while brown is the go-to colour for an everyday look.

Pair with…

Formulated with eyelash fibres, Eleanor The Miracle Key Extend & Curl Lash Mascara is designed to naturally lengthen shorter and flatter lashes. This waterproof and sweat-proof mascara also dries instantly.

The Eleanor The Miracle Key range is available at selected SASA stores.