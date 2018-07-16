HER Beauty Awards 2018: Dermalogica PreCleanse Balm

Cleansing your face properly of makeup, sun care, and excess oil and dirt is crucial for a healthy complexion. For those with dry or sensitive skin, it’s best to use either an oil-based or milk-based cleanser. Dermalogica’s PreCleanse Balm, RM236 (90ml), transforms from balm to oil upon application, and effectively removes all traces of dirt and makeup when emulsified with water.

Containing the Natural Biolipid Complex to lock in hydration while reinforcing the skin’s barrier, it’s also infused with apricot kernel oil to nourish and moisturise. For more effective results, this cleanser comes with a double-sided and ergonomically designed mitt that’s perfect for exfoliation.

Available at all authorised Dermalogica skincare centres nationwide by Esthetics International Group Berhad.

Instagram: @dermalogica_my

Facebook: Dermalogica Malaysia

Website: dermalogica.com.my