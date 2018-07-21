Navigation

HER Beauty Awards 2018: Collistar High-Definition Shaping Cream

Looking for that extra help to firm up and contour your figure?
Fashion & Beauty
Her Inspirasi
July 21, 2018
By Stephanie De Souza

Need that extra help to improve your skin tone and to reshape your figure? The rich and silky Collistar High-Definition Shaping Cream contains the specially developed alga spirulina – a substance high in protein and antioxidants, and ganoderma – a mushroom with antioxidant properties and intense firming properties, to significantly fight deposits of fat while toning and detoxifying the skin to give you renewed firmness and a lifted body contour.

her beauty awards Collistar Push-Up Oil-Serum Bust sasa

Pair with…

A replumping and reshaping serum rich in vitamin E and macadamia nut oil. The lightweight Collistar Push-Up Oil-Serum Bust deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin to help boost the volume of slackened tissues in the breast.

Collistar is available at all SASA outlets.

