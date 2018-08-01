Help End Child Marriage With The Body Shop Malaysia

Many of us know that child marriage happens not only in Malaysia but also in other parts of the world. It was a norm back in the day but as the world evolved and values changed, child marriage changed from being quite normal to something that can be harmful to the child.

Whether it is a formal or informal union, child marriage is where either one or both parties are under the age of 18. Our main concerns to end this are because these children face challenges such as isolation, limited freedom and deprived of their own rights particularly in health, education and safety.

As for girls, it poses threats and risks of dangerous complications during pregnancy, childbirth, domestic violence and many more. Mostly these cases happen when their families live in poverty with little access to education or economic opportunities.

Together with The Body Shop Malaysia, we can spread awareness of why child marriage is harmful and make a stand to end this. Sign the petition and find out more about child marriage at The Body Shop Malaysia. You could also sign the petition in stores and pick up a limited edition merchandise for the campaign in support of their NGO partners and their kind work.

Other Beauty-With-A-Purpose Initiatives

Want to support and help in other campaigns by The Body Shop Malaysia? Purchase selected products to show your support of their Bio-Bridges project that focuses on protecting rainforests. In Malaysia, it helps build green corridors to protect Malayan tigers and Asian elephants.

Adding to that, The Body Shop is known for their Forever Against Animal Testing campaign where they set an example as the first ever beauty brand to be certified with the Leaping Bunny logo for producing 100% cruelty-free products. The same as most of their campaigns, you can sign the petition in stores or online.

The Body Shop calls for your every support to build a better world, restore natural habitats for our wildlife animals and to help stop animal cruelty. It’s a great way to remind us all that it’s not just about beauty and looks, but advocating better values and nurturing humanity, too.