Habib Celebrates 60th Anniversary Celebration with Diamond Jubilee

HABIB, Malaysia’s premier homegrown jeweller, marked the occasion of its 60th anniversary celebration with the unveiling of its “Heritage Journey” showcase (which ran from 1 to 11 November at Centre Court, The Curve showcased Malaysia’s largest antique jewellery collection), featuring exclusive heritage jewellery pieces that drew inspiration from Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

Guests were also treated to a dazzling fashion show that showcased HABIB’s evolution, expertise and style through different eras. The main highlight of the event featured one of HABIB’s stunning jewellery pieces, which was adorned by none other than Zahirah Macwilson, who graced the catwalk as a special celebrity guest.

Major congrats to HABIB, and here’s to more fabulous decades of success!

HABIB’s The Heritage Journey Celebration will be followed with a second showcase at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya from 24 November to 2 December 2018.