Beauty Products For The Gym You Must Have

If you’re one of those with actual willpower to drag yourself to the gym regularly, we applaud you! However, are you taking off your makeup before you go? It’s worth considering that the mix of make-up and sweat isn’t good for your skin. Sweat and increased body temperature during exercise can lead to open pores, which can become blocked with makeup particles. This can easily lead to breakouts and, in turn, uneven skin texture.

It isn’t just sweat, though. With you hands in constant contact your feet, the floor, things like yoga mats, bicycle handles and weights, these are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria that cause acne. If you wear makeup, it gives the bacteria something to cling on to, especially as we tend to touch our face 3.6 times an hour on average – a little more if we’re sweating.

But fret not as we’ve got you a collection of products that help maintain radiant, healthy skin and hair. With these workout saviours, you need not worry about anything else but just putting those abs and muscles to work! Here are our collection of beauty products for the gym you should have:

