Beauty Products For The Gym You Must Have

From pre- to postworkout, we’ve got you covered with gym-friendly beauty products.
May 13, 2019
By Stephanie De Souza

Photo Source: Courtesy of Puma Showcasing Adriana Lima Limited Edition Puma X Maybelline Collection

If you’re one of those with actual willpower to drag yourself to the gym regularly, we applaud you! However, are you taking off your makeup before you go? It’s worth considering that the mix of make-up and sweat isn’t good for your skin. Sweat and increased body temperature during exercise can lead to open pores, which can become blocked with makeup particles. This can easily lead to breakouts and, in turn, uneven skin texture.

It isn’t just sweat, though. With you hands in constant contact your feet, the floor, things like yoga mats, bicycle handles and weights, these are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria that cause acne. If you wear makeup, it gives the bacteria something to cling on to, especially as we tend to touch our face 3.6 times an hour on average – a little more if we’re sweating.

But fret not as we’ve got you a collection of products that help maintain radiant, healthy skin and hair. With these workout saviours, you need not worry about anything else but just putting those abs and muscles to work! Here are our collection of beauty products for the gym you should have:

SKIN-FOCUSED

Try lightweight, gel or water-based creams and cleansers to prep and cleanse your skin before and after a workout sesh. These are less abrasive on the skin and great for multiple cleansing during the day. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen! Try these products for a change:

If you have oily or combination skin, THE FACE SHOP Jeju Volcanic Lava Pore Scrub Foam, RM43, works great for a gentle exfoliation as it is made of fine volcanic soil from Jeju Island and packed with natural antioxidants.

FRESH LOOK

If you just can’t bear to leave your makeup at home, stick to waterproof and lightly tinted base products.

M.A.C Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Mascara, RM103, curls and lifts your lashes up to 16 hours! Best of all, it washes off with warm water.

A paraben-free BB cream like 3INA The BB Cream SPF 15, RM76, helps to brighten your skin while shielding it from pollution and air-conditioning.

Shiseido BB for Sports SPF50+ PA+++, RM169, is a great substitute for your regular foundation. This innovative sunscreen is formulated with WetForce technology for water resistance and pearls for contouring to create a natural, sculpted look.

Reduce the appearance of oil and shine with Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 25, RM136. This soft powder is also sweat-resistant, blurs out fine lines and gives you a matte finish.

