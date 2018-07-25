Go-To Braids For The Gym

Having a good workout can start by having your hair properly tied but that doesn’t mean your regular ponytail. There are so many different types of hairstyles you could do to switch it up every now and then.

Braids are still a buzz and trending amongst celebrities too. From your favourite stars like Rita Ora to the Kardashians. We’ve got you our top six favourite styles that you could totally rock at the gym. Take your pick and look fab while you tone those muscles.

Double French Braid

Try a simple yet sophisticated Double French Braid. Adding to that, these french braids are easy to learn and gives you a stylish neat hairdo. Great for when you’re working the lower part of your body.

Upside-Down Braid Bun

If you’re working out a cardio, CrossFit sessions or any intense exercises, give an upside-down braid bun a go. This braid helps you pull up all your hair, giving you more air around your neck as intense workouts make you perspire even more.

Fishtail Braid

Fishtail braids are sweet and absolutely pretty but still gym perfect for short exercises. You could do a double fishtail braid for a more detailed hairdo or if you feel like having a simple look, you can always do a single fishtail braid from the roots of your hair or in a ponytail.

Three Strand Ponytail

If you schedule is pack and has limited time to whip up a hairdo, try the easy three strand ponytail. Still helps you to keep your hair intact while uplifting your facial features.

Side French Braid

You could also have a try to do a side french braid if you have side bangs. It’ll help to bring up your entire hair including your bangs.

Bubble Ponytail

If you’re tired of braids and want a new feel to your hair for the gym, try the bubble ponytail. All you need is extra rubber bands according to your hair length and you’re good to go!