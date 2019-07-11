Gift Guide: A Watch For Your Beau

For all the unconventional trendsetters out there, the Charles Jourdan PATRON Collection (CJ1105) is the one if you’re looking to ditch the classic appearance. The masculine design is catered towards men and can be the perfect gift for your partner, but at this age, it doesn’t really matter! Women who adore more of a masculine design is suitable for it too. They are 42mm in diameter, and with the inner mechanisms of the dial on full display (it’s visible on the back too), makes the collection a more rugged edge to a timeless accessory. The ‘H’ links bracelet, blends in effortlessly with the stainless steel casing of the watch, which helps keep to its strong approach, while still maintaining its versatility to prevent outfit clashing. The bracelet also has a double-butterfly clasp that locks firmly on the wrist. The collection is water resistant up to 50 meters, and its cover is made out of sapphire crystal.

Get your hands on Charles Jourdan timepieces now available at www.solartime.com, SOLAR Time boutiques and all fine watch retailers nationwide. It retails from RM2, 588 to RM2, 688.