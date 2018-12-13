Get Sparkly This Holiday Season!

Whether elegant, quirky, feminine or playful, Aurora Italia has the widest selection of 18K gold charms that will truly delight the ladies nearest and dearest to you. Surprise them with a gift of charms or a bracelet and make this Christmas one they’ll remember for a long time!

FOR YOUR DAUGHTER

You can’t go wrong with a pretty bling piece of jewellery!

Majestic Crown

Blossom Camellia

Forever Mine

Snow Flake

Daisy Love

Love and Romance

FOR MUM

Tell her you love her and make mum’s day with these stylish and sophisticated charms.

Blingtastic Gold Set

For Your Sister

Create memories with these playful elements, which are reminiscent of the fun times you used to have with your siblings in childhood.

Princess Kingdom

For The Best Friend

Make a toast to your friendship with pretty trinkets that are perfect for a party with your gal pals.

Chilling Mocktail

Bonding Affection

Autumn In My Heart

Aurora Italia specialises in 18K gold charms and charm accessories, offering many incredible choices as well as free customisation based on your preferences.

Available at www.auroraitalia.net and in Gurney Plaza, Queensbay Mall, Mid Valley Megamall and Suria Sabah.