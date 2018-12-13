Get Sparkly This Holiday Season!

Whether elegant, quirky, feminine or playful, Aurora Italia has the widest selection of 18K gold charms that will truly delight the ladies nearest and dearest to you. Surprise them with a gift of charms or a bracelet and make this Christmas one they’ll remember for a long time!
FOR YOUR DAUGHTER
You can’t go wrong with a pretty bling piece of jewellery!
Majestic Crown
Blossom Camellia
Forever Mine
Snow Flake
Daisy Love
Love and Romance
FOR MUM
Tell her you love her and make mum’s day with these stylish and sophisticated charms.
Blingtastic Gold Set
For Your Sister
Create memories with these playful elements, which are reminiscent of the fun times you used to have with your siblings in childhood.
Princess Kingdom
For The Best Friend
Make a toast to your friendship with pretty trinkets that are perfect for a party with your gal pals.
Chilling Mocktail
Bonding Affection
Autumn In My Heart
Aurora Italia specialises in 18K gold charms and charm accessories, offering many incredible choices as well as free customisation based on your preferences.
Available at www.auroraitalia.net and in Gurney Plaza, Queensbay Mall, Mid Valley Megamall and Suria Sabah.