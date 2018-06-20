Get Some Local Charm This Raya

Still doing Raya shopping or looking for a little gift when you visit your GFs? Then check out JEOEL’s Raya collection charm – it is definitely what you need to get, now! This super-cute limited edition diamond charms can be worn as a pendant, or as a charm, any way you like it. And don’t they make the perfect cutesy gift? We think so!

Bunga Raya Diamond charm

This Bunga Raya diamond charm (RM179) , features a natural brilliant diamond. It will add a girly-charm to your outfit.

Ketupat Diamond charm

The ketupat diamond charm, (RM199) comes with a weave pattern and a diamond; it will definitely add a touch of quirky elegance to your traditional get-up.

Football Bear charm

And if you have a football-mad girlfriend, or are one yourself, then this Football Bear charm (RM169) is perfect for commemorating this year’s FIFA World Cup 2018.

Do check out the stores or online at jeoel.com for more of the Raya collection charms, which even come in designs like durian, orang utan and the Petronas Twin Towers!