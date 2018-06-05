Get Pretty Nails This Aidilfitri With The Nail Parlour

You have the perfect Raya outfit with the perfect shoes to go with it as well as perfectly matching accessories. Don’t stop there! Make sure you have perfectly styled digits and toes, too, with a Muslim-friendly manicure and pedicure from The Nail Parlour – the first ever manicure and pedicure service featuring halal-certified products.

Now you don’t have to worry about having to take off your nail polish before prayers as the Raya manicure and pedicure from The Nail Parlour Orly Breathable Treatment + Color nail polish as well as Kester Black polish remover and cuticle remover, all of which are Halal-certified.

Orly’s Breathable nail polishes work somewhat like breathable contact lenses, using similar technology, in which the nail polish allows oxygen and water to pass through. This means that water passes through the polish painted onto your nails, thus Muslims can wear it and still perform ablution and prayers. Orly Breathable is certified by the USA Halal Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Kester Black products are certified halal by the Halal Certification Authority of Australia and are also water-permeable, with a breathable base. Besides that, Kester Black is also the first in the world to earn a slew of accreditation including being recognised by International Cruelty Free, Choose Cruelty Free, Vegan Society, Australian Made and B Corporation.

The Nail parlour’s Raya Mani & Pedi features:

Halal-certified Orly Breathable nail polish OR Buffing (nails are buffed to a natural shine)

Halal-certified Kester Black Water based Polish Remover

Halal-certified Kester Black Cuticle Remover