How to get the flawless bare skin of K-stars

That flawless complexion… Who isn’t obsessed with Park Min Young’s clear, fair skin on the recently concluded K-drama, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? or the glowing visage of Han Ji Min who stars in the just-premiered Familiar Wife? The media will have us believe that these beautiful ladies are born with porcelain-perfect skin.

But if you are an avid fan of Korean variety shows – like the time Ji Min appeared in an episode of Three Meals A Day – Fishing Village 3 – you’d know that these damsels are not exempt from having blotchy skin or the occasional breakout. Sure, makeup works best on healthy, well-hydrated skin, but these ladies are only human, too. Which means that most of the time, behind the rosy, ethereal glow is a good skin-perfecting foundation – and highly skilled makeup artist.

So what makes for a good base to create a flawless canvas?