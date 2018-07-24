How you can get firmer skin instantly

Loss of skin firmness is an inescapable part the ageing process. Most of dread to see it in the mirror, but what if there’s a therapy that can deliver instant tightening, lifting and firming to the skin?

Enter the AsterSpring Power Connective Skin Therapy, a non-surgical treatment that promotes healthier and firmer skin by targeting and enhancing your skin’s connective tissues.

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THESE CONNECTIVE TISSUES?

Connective tissues make up 45 per cent of our skin and another 50 per cent is made up of muscle tissue; these provide the crucial strength and support to the structure of our skin. Comprising elastic fibre, collagen fibre and hyaluronic acid, the connective tissues act as a foundational infrastructure, thereby allowing the skin to combat damaging factors such harsh changes in the environment and the ageing process. In order to achieve healthy skin, the connective tissues need to regain their momentum so that it can facilitate the skin’s ability to do its job of building, healing, renewing and repairing itself.

THE TREATMENT EXPERIENCE

Get ready to be pampered in this super-relaxing 55-minute therapy that begins with activating circulation within the skin for cell regeneration to yield enhanced results of firming and lifting. It uses Power Oxygen Essence that contains Thiotaine, a product rich in antioxidants that protects skin against collagen breakdown and also Lifting Serum together with Ionto-Sono technology from Germany, which improves skin elasticity and reduces the signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines. The Ionto-Sono technology uses alternating wave pulses to stimulate skin momentum by providing three restorative actions – thermal, biochemical and mechanical. What you’ll is instant results – achieved using a non-invasive method.

RESULTS TO EXPECT

Tightening, firming and lifting effects

Visibly rejuvenated skin with a reduction in wrinkles

A radiant and smooth complexion

Increased skin cell energy for self-repair, healing and renewing

WHO WILL BENEFIT FROM IT

The AsterSpring Power Connective Skin Therapy is suitable for dry, dehydrated, uneven skin tone, wrinkles & premature aging skin for all age group.

The AsterSpring Power Connective Skin Therapy is performed by a professionally trained AsterSpring skincare therapist and it’s available at AsterSpring Centres and AsterSpring Signature Centres. To know more visit www.asterspring.com.