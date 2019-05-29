GET FESTIVE THIS YEAR WITH TOMEI

Looking for a way to up the ante for your Raya look? Well then, we’ve got you covered! Check out TOMEI’s ‘Kilauan Aidilfitri’ collection for exquisite pieces of gemstones (like diamonds!) and gold to complete your look this festive season.
This year, you’ll notice the trend of combining two or tri-colour gold – of yellow, white and rose gold – in their designs that will give off a contemporary feel to its wearer. You know how you can only wear a certain finish or jewelry tone in order to complement your skin tone? Mixing different finishes is not only a trend sought after by jewelry lovers, but it is also a great way to wear pull off these colours (of gold) together. So if you’ve been meaning to wear, for example, white gold with your warm skin undertone, this is a great way to start.
As for jade lovers out there, fret not! TOMEI also has an array of jade products if you’re looking for a vintage and elegant touch to your wardrobe. And if you’re looking to splurge for your little ones, TOMEI released its Raya-special Chomel charms and for the first time ever My Melody jewelry. Take a look at our favourites from this year’s collection below:
