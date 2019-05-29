GET FESTIVE THIS YEAR WITH TOMEI

This year, you’ll notice the trend of combining two or tri-colour gold – of yellow, white and rose gold – in their designs that will give off a contemporary feel to its wearer. You know how you can only wear a certain finish or jewelry tone in order to complement your skin tone? Mixing different finishes is not only a trend sought after by jewelry lovers, but it is also a great way to wear pull off these colours (of gold) together. So if you’ve been meaning to wear, for example, white gold with your warm skin undertone, this is a great way to start.

As for jade lovers out there, fret not! TOMEI also has an array of jade products if you’re looking for a vintage and elegant touch to your wardrobe. And if you’re looking to splurge for your little ones, TOMEI released its Raya-special Chomel charms and for the first time ever My Melody jewelry. Take a look at our favourites from this year’s collection below:

