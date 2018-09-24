GEMMA CHAN’S LOOKS YOU WANT TO STEAL!

Yes, we are still in awe of (and still stalking) this Crazy Rich Asians actress. She is everywhere at the moment and we can’t get over Gemma Chan‘s looks. She champions the masculine style, while prettying up in feminine frocks in her own style game – that is, with a touch of playfulness and uniqueness. There’s always a sense of chic and that fun factor, and definitely not your ordinary plain Jane. And she surely doesn’t shy away from head-turning prints and bold colours, pulling it off without much effort!

Check out how she rocks these two different looks, effortlessly….

(Pictures taken from @gemma_chan)