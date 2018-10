1. Not using a primer

Let’s face it, the skin condition on different parts of our faces vary in texture and hydration. Unfortunately, some of these variations are emphasized when the foundation goes on which brings us to the point of putting on primer before foundation. Primers form a layer between your skin and foundation, smoothing out the texture and filling in large pores so that the foundation can smooth on easily. Plus, some hydrating primers hydrate dry patches of skin to help even out the texture as well.

If your problem is oily skin, especially around the T-zone, try using an oil control primer on these areas. Remember, you don’t have to use one primer on the entire face. Target specific problems with the right primer and your foundation will look impeccable.

Try Revlon Colorstay UV Primer, RM59.42