SPARKLE WITH THE FITFLOP CAPSULE COLLECTION

It's time to add some bedazzle on your feet with this uber-chic collection!
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
June 11, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

Feel like elevating your casuals with comfy yet all-glammed-up shoes? Then this FitFlop capsule collection is what you need to add to your daily wardrobe! It’s all about being stylish – these tootsies are embellished with Swarovski crystals! – while maintaining the chic and comfort FitFlop designs are famous for.

This collection offers premium sneakers, loafers and sandals that are perfect for glitzing up your weekend denims without looking so overwhelming blinged-out. We especially love the Linny sandals – they’re the pair perfect daily traipsing about! Just slip and go!

 

SWAROVSKI-LINNY-TOE-THONG-GOLD_M37-010 (Medium)

Linny Toe-Thong Gold, from RM1,599

 

 

SWAROVSKI-LINNY-TOE-THONG-BLUSH-PINK_M37-159-Medium 1000

Linny Toe-Thong Blush Pink, from RM1,599

 

SWAROVSKI-LINNY-TOE-THONG-BLACK_M37-001-Medium 1000

Linny Toe-Thong Black, from RM1,599

 

SWAROVSKI-LINNY-SLIDE-GOLD_M38-010-Medium 1000

Linny Slide Gold, from RM1,599

 

DORSAY-LOAFER-WITH-SWAROVSKI-CRYSTALS-BLUSH-PINK_M42-159-Medium 1000

Superskate D’orsay Loafer Blush Pink, RM1,999

 

DORSAY-LOAFER-WITH-SWAROVSKI-CRYSTALS-GOLD_M42-010-Medium 1000

Superskate D’orsay Loafer Gold, RM1,999

 

DORSAY-LOAFER-WITH-SWAROVSKI-CRYSTALS-BLACK_M42-001-Medium 1000

Superskate D’orsay Loafer Gold Black, RM1,999

