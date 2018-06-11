SPARKLE WITH THE FITFLOP CAPSULE COLLECTION

Feel like elevating your casuals with comfy yet all-glammed-up shoes? Then this FitFlop capsule collection is what you need to add to your daily wardrobe! It’s all about being stylish – these tootsies are embellished with Swarovski crystals! – while maintaining the chic and comfort FitFlop designs are famous for.

This collection offers premium sneakers, loafers and sandals that are perfect for glitzing up your weekend denims without looking so overwhelming blinged-out. We especially love the Linny sandals – they’re the pair perfect daily traipsing about! Just slip and go!