FIRST VICTORIA’S SECRET LINGERIE STORE FINALLY OPENING IN KUALA LUMPUR

Are you ready for some sexy time? We know we are!!! Get prepared, ladies, because Victoria Secret’s — the one with lingerie like you see in their annual fashion show — is finally here!

The Victoria’s Secret store at Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur is expected to open in October 2018. The store will feature a full assortment of the iconic Victoria’s Secret lingerie collections, including Body by Victoria™, Very Sexy™, Dream Angels™, Bombshell™, T-Shirt Collection, as well as the brand’s athletic line, Victoria Sport.

Alongside the brand’s best-selling lingerie will be Victoria’s Secret signature scents, body care collections and Victoria’s Secret PINK, a collection of bras, panties, loungewear and beauty inspired by and targeting university-aged women.

Which collection are you most excited for? We can’t wait to try their Bombshell™ line as well as their sportswear!