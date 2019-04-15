Best Fragrances For The Office That Best Suits You

When it comes to wearing perfume at work, it’s wise to tread carefully. Some offices ban fragrance entirely, out of sensitivity to employees with allergies or aversions to scent. Even if perfume is allowed, it’s important to choose a scent that won’t have your co-workers pinching noses. And with so many fragrances to choose from, it’s never been such a daunting prospect to find the one that, somehow, sums you up in a single spritz.

Here are our favourites to match your career.