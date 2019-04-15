Best Fragrances For The Office That Best Suits You

When it comes to wearing perfume at work, it’s wise to tread carefully. Some offices ban fragrance entirely, out of sensitivity to employees with allergies or aversions to scent. Even if perfume is allowed, it’s important to choose a scent that won’t have your co-workers pinching noses. And with so many fragrances to choose from, it’s never been such a daunting prospect to find the one that, somehow, sums you up in a single spritz.
Here are our favourites to match your career.
Take It Outdoors
If you are often on the move, then give a go scents that have a woody or oriental base with light notes from different spices. Single note scents like lavender, vanilla, ylang yalng, and jasmine have greater staying power, and you know exactly what you’re getting.
TRY (from left):
- Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Ginger Piccante EDT, RM443
- H&M Beauty Above the clouds EDT, RM64.95
- Chanel CHANCE EAU TENDRE EDP, RM589
- Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Sunshine EDT, RM199