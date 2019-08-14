Value-For-Money Beauty Buys That Are RM100 and Under

With these beauty buys that are all under RM100, there’s no reason not to pamper yourself! We’ve listed out skincare items that are the foundation of beauty, as well as the latest lipsticks for a fresh new look.
Not only are these products affordable, they also actually work.
Freeman Cosmic Mask, RM22.90
Get the desired dewy complexion with Freeman’s crystal-inspired mask. The Amethyst infusion will help moisturize skin for a glowing effect. Plus, this peel-off mask is so much fun and Instagram-worthy as it’s holographic! The mask works most effectively over a clean, dry face (be sure to avoid the eyes, eyebrows, hairline and lips). Wait for it to dry, and after about 10-15 minutes, gently peel off the mask from its outer edges before rinsing the residue off with warm water. Best suited for dry skin.