Fern’s Eid Pieces Inspired By Malaysia’s Corals

At a recent preview for their 2019 Raya collection, Fern unveiled a line of elegant Eid-worthy designs inspired by Malaysia’s diverse sea life found in its beautiful oceans. With the coral being the main inspiration, the preview of “The Coral Series” showcased pieces in Fern’s signature batik aesthetic in a range of pretty patterns and colours.

Versatile and easy-to-style, Fern’s founder and designer, Fern Chua says the designs are flattering to almost all body shapes. Thus, this also makes the pieces comfortable to wear, especially in our weather, yet with a luxurious and exclusive feel to it. What’s also appealing is that the separates in the collections can be mixed and matched or worn different ways to suit the mood of the wearer. The pieces are also versatile enough that they can be worn for more casual occasions paired with everyday attire. Thus, they’re not just limited to Eid day or Raya celebrations.

The Coral Series For Raya This Year

To fit the Raya theme, pieces from “The Coral Series” have been designed to be modern interpretations of the kebaya, caftan, robes, long skirts, sarongs and blouses. Additionally, the pieces can also be customised and made-to-measure, which usually takes four to six weeks to be done.

Prices for pieces from The Coral Series range from RM325 to RM1,695, and may vary upon customisation. To find out more or view the collection, visit www.fern.gallery. Other than at Fern’s flagship boutique at Bangsar Village II, Fern pieces can also be found at W Hotel Kuala Lumpur; Tanjong Jara Resort in Dungun, Terengganu; and KitaKitaMY, Bukit Damansara.

Here’s a look at some pieces from the collection that are just perfect for upcoming iftar and eid events.

Fern 2019 Coral Series Raya Collection