Fendi Is Launching Our New Favourite Bag

Starting 1 December 2018, get ready to check Fendi.com every hour if you hope to get your hands on the new Fendi Mon Tresor Selleria bag. Trust us, you’ll want one to add to your arm candy collection.

The Fendi Mon Tresor Selleria combines the shape of the Mon Tresor “Treasure” bucket bag with its classic Selleria grained leather, and is then updated with multiple pockets all around. It’s definitely utilitarian chic, with an emphasis on “chic”. The design certainly seems to be a continuation from the Fendi Spring Summer 2019 show featuring stylish yet practical bags. With the adjustable and detachable strap, you can wear it crossbody for ease with everyday tasks. Then, mix and match straps with other bags for fun!

The bags come in four colours – off-white beige, bold red, grayish blue and camel tan. Trimmed with metal rings and zippers, it just screams cool. It features the F is Fendi mini round logos, so you can attach Fendi’s Strap You, Mini Strap You and other Fendi charms to accessorise.

The Fendi Mon Tresor Selleria will be available in Fendi boutiques worldwide and on the website fendi.com in December 2018. There’s no news on price yet, but judging from other bags, we estimate this to be in the range of USD2,000 to USD2,500.

The Fendi Mon Tresor Selleria