Feed Your Skin With The Hydration It Needs

Give your skin what it needs the most to stay healthy and luminous.
Fashion & Beauty
Her World
September 24, 2018
By Amanda Soh
With liquids accounting for 70 per cent of the average adult’s body weight, it’s not a stretch at all to say that water is the essence of life. Besides supporting many other vital functions, water hydrates the skin, our body’s largest organ – keeping it supple, healthy and glowing.

To maintain its optimal level of hydration, the skin falls back on its natural double mechanism of barrier function and water diffusion.

  • Barrier function: Reduces water evaporation
  • Water diffusion: Proteins transport water in the heart of each cell, with hyaluronic acid acting as a sponge and creating a reservoir of water within the skin.
