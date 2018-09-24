Feed Your Skin With The Hydration It Needs

With liquids accounting for 70 per cent of the average adult’s body weight, it’s not a stretch at all to say that water is the essence of life. Besides supporting many other vital functions, water hydrates the skin, our body’s largest organ – keeping it supple, healthy and glowing.
To maintain its optimal level of hydration, the skin falls back on its natural double mechanism of barrier function and water diffusion.
- Barrier function: Reduces water evaporation
- Water diffusion: Proteins transport water in the heart of each cell, with hyaluronic acid acting as a sponge and creating a reservoir of water within the skin.