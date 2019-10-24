Facial Review: Beauté Floral Essential Collagen Facial Treatment @ Beauté Library

I’m a fan of facials and medical-grade treatments, but struggle with finding those that don’t irritate my sensitive skin. Although I generally have good skin (normal to dry), I do suffer from seasonal eczema. When I was invited by Beauté Library to try their signature Beauté Floral Essential Collagen Facial Treatment, I made sure my beauty consultant was well-informed of this.

Beauté Floral Essential Collagen Facial Treatment is a 2.5 hour ultimate pampering experience, targeted at rehydrating skin and removing blemishes. After a free consultation and deep skin analysis to understand my skin type, the facial began. My beauty consultant welcomed me with a unique relaxing massage and anti-inflammatory chamomile double cleanse. Following that was a refreshing pineapple scrub, with the aim of gently exfoliating, thus removing signs of blackheads and acne. This didn’t hurt at all, which I very much appreciated — it didn’t leave any red marks either!

Next up was the Aqua Cool technology, which penetrates deep into the skin to help rebuild its structure. Each treatment finally ends with a customised floral mask containing specialized ingredients and floral essence, to balance out sebum production and revitalise dry and oily skin. I left with smooth, plump and hydrated skin. Most importantly, I didn’t experience any irritation. If you have sensitive skin, make sure you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients used in their products.

Beauté Library currently has nine lifestyle centres throughout Klang Valley in Mid Valley, EkoCheras Mall, Desa ParkCity, USJ Taipan, SetiaWalk Puchong, Kota Damansara, Cheras Mahkota, MyTOWN KL, and 1 Utama.

