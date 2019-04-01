Navigation

Face Rollers: Hit or Miss?

With celebrities and beauty influencers swearing by it, our writer tries to see if it's the real deal or just clever marketing.
This story first appeared in the November 2018 issue of Her World.
By Nadhirah Othman

Face rollers are said to do wonders for the skin — lifting, depuffing and plumping all at once. I’ll be honest: face rolling doesn’t miraculously transform my skin, but it does help to de-puff (after a long night of crying from watching a sad movie) and redefine my facial contours.  I wouldn’t say that you should substitute facials with face rolling, but it is a nice extra step to maintain good skin and slow down the ageing process. It also improves blood circulation and the lymphatic system. If you don’t feel like investing in a face roller — we understand, they can get quite pricey — just use your hands! Lisa Eldridge, makeup artist extraordinaire and creative director of Lancôme, does facial massages using her hands but if you’d like to have someone pamper you, I really recommend going for a facial.

