Face Rollers: Hit or Miss?

Face rollers are said to do wonders for the skin — lifting, depuffing and plumping all at once. I’ll be honest: face rolling doesn’t miraculously transform my skin, but it does help to de-puff (after a long night of crying from watching a sad movie) and redefine my facial contours. I wouldn’t say that you should substitute facials with face rolling, but it is a nice extra step to maintain good skin and slow down the ageing process. It also improves blood circulation and the lymphatic system. If you don’t feel like investing in a face roller — we understand, they can get quite pricey — just use your hands! Lisa Eldridge, makeup artist extraordinaire and creative director of Lancôme, does facial massages using her hands but if you’d like to have someone pamper you, I really recommend going for a facial.
