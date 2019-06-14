Express Your Lifestyle With Stylish Watches

Esprit Bloom Pearls Collection

This collection is made for day-to-day wear. Our favourite is ES1L105L0055, the Esprit watch with a pink strap and rose gold case — the detailing is feminine and playful. On the other hand, the watches with metal mesh straps (ES1L105M0075 and ES1L105M0105) wouldn’t look out of place in a formal setting. All four watches feature a 32mm round stainless steel case and water-resistance (3 ATM). Prices range from RM489 to RM529.