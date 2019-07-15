Everything You Need To Know About Sunscreen

Do you leave the house without applying sunscreen? Oh no, don’t! As Dr Chng, a consultant dermatologist at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, puts it: “Even if you’re on a tight budget, you should always make sunscreen your first priority.” At the launch of Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence, Dr Chng shared must-know tips about sunscreen that aren’t common knowledge.

SPF for UVB

The sun emits two kinds of ultraviolet (UV) radiation – UVA and UVB. While both UV rays are harmful to our skin, UVB is the main cause of sunburn even though it’s less penetrating than UVA rays. Dr Chng explained that a sunscreen’s SPF rating indicates the level of protection from UVB rays. SPF 50 is able to block 98% of UVB rays and is sufficient for daily usage.