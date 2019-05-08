Navigation

Essential Tips For Your Makeup Brushes

Invest the time to take care of your brushes and they will last you a long time.
This story first appeared in the November 2017 issue of The Singapore Women's Weekly
By Zurien Onn
Cleaning your brushes regularly doesn’t just help keep skin blemish-free. How you clean makeup brushes also optimises application for a smoother finish. Here are more tips for getting more mileage out of your brushes.

how to clean makeup brush

From left to right: Fenty Beauty Powder Puff Setting Brush 170, RM165 with Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in Hazelnut, RM122; Hourglass Veil Powder Brush, RM294 with Veil Translucent Setting Powder, RM207; Mary Kay All-Over Powder Brush, RM71 with Translucent Loose Powder, RM68; and Laura Mercier Glow Powder Brush, RM187 with Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Glow, RM187. Product composition by Stephanie de Souza; Photography by Tan Guo Xiang/Blu Inc Media. Taken from the May 2019 issue of The Malaysian Women’s Weekly.

Top Brush Care Tips

  • Clean your brushes every day. Makeup, especially cream and liquid formulas, harbours bacteria that can cause or worsen acne on your face.
  • Use brushes with natural hair on powder-based makeup only. Liquid and cream-based products will seep into natural bristles as they are porous.
  • To clean brushes, run each brush individually under hot running water and then dip into a bowl of soapy water. Rub brushes gently with fingers for a few minutes to get a good lather. Hold brushes under running water, checking until there’s no lather left. Hold for a further few seconds, ensuring they are sparkling clean.
  • Don’t use one brush for both powder and liquid formulations, as introducing moisture to powder makeup might end up ruining it.
  • Don’t pump your liquid foundation directly onto the brush as it wastes product and leads to uneven distribution of product on the face. Instead, pump some unto the back of your hand and pick up just enough as needed with a foundation brush before applying on your face.

