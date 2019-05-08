Essential Tips For Your Makeup Brushes

Cleaning your brushes regularly doesn’t just help keep skin blemish-free. How you clean makeup brushes also optimises application for a smoother finish. Here are more tips for getting more mileage out of your brushes.
Top Brush Care Tips
- Clean your brushes every day. Makeup, especially cream and liquid formulas, harbours bacteria that can cause or worsen acne on your face.
- Use brushes with natural hair on powder-based makeup only. Liquid and cream-based products will seep into natural bristles as they are porous.
- To clean brushes, run each brush individually under hot running water and then dip into a bowl of soapy water. Rub brushes gently with fingers for a few minutes to get a good lather. Hold brushes under running water, checking until there’s no lather left. Hold for a further few seconds, ensuring they are sparkling clean.
- Don’t use one brush for both powder and liquid formulations, as introducing moisture to powder makeup might end up ruining it.
- Don’t pump your liquid foundation directly onto the brush as it wastes product and leads to uneven distribution of product on the face. Instead, pump some unto the back of your hand and pick up just enough as needed with a foundation brush before applying on your face.
Also read: Breaking Down Brushes For Beginners