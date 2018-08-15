Easy Tips To Slow Down Your Skin’s Ageing Process

Every day we’re bombarded with the latest anti-aging miracle product, a celebrity who doesn’t look a day over 30 (but was actually born in the ’70s) and the newest fad diet to sweep Hollywood. However, how do we separate fact from fiction?

The unavoidable news is that the body ages naturally (shocking, we know), whether you like it or not. However, the upside is that there are scientifically proven tricks we can all do right now to help you look and feel younger.

1. Give yourself a facial massage

Like the muscles in your body, your facial muscles can weaken over time leading to sagging skin. You can combat this with massage, which is like a mini workout for your face. It might feel a bit weird doing it at first, but the benefits make it worth it.

Through facial massage, expression lines may soften, giving you a more youthful appearance. Also, an increase in circulation oxygenates the blood encouraging cellular turnover and repair.

Make sure your face is well moisturised before you start your massage to avoid pulling and tugging on your delicate skin. Try a lightly scented oil which will give you an aromatherapy treatment at the same time. You can use lavender, lemongrass or peppermint scented oil which are calming yet cooling.