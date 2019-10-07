Dragon Ball Lands In Uniqlo This November!

Get ready to Kamehameha with Goku – together with your little ones!

Available from late November (exact date to be confirmed), the ‘DRAGON BALL UT’ collection will retail locally through the uniqlo.com online store. This special collection features original artwork from internationally renowned collage artist Kosuke Kawamura, based on Dragon Ball Z.

The lineup of 28 styles comprises T-shirts and sweatshirts, for men and kids. Ladies, not to worry: I personally own a few Uniqlo T-shirts from the men’s range and they tend to still fit well. This could be an opportunity to dress up the family in matching tees!

Highlight of the collection are the title logo in Kosuke Kawamura’s distinctive collage style, and Goku’s signature Kamehameha fighting move expressed in a ‘shredder’ design with cut-out and reassembled illustrations.

[/tps_header]