3 CASUAL-CHIC WAYS TO DRESS FOR OPEN HOUSE

These non-traditional pieces will make your feasting and house-hopping a lot more comfortable!
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
June 15, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

H&M

So the Raya season has started and you’ve gotten tons of invitations throughout the month. Those delicious spread (yes to roomy tops and dresses!) and catching up with family and friends all day long means you need something easy and comfortable, especially in our hot and humid climate. If you feel like taking a break from the fancy-schmancy traditional wear, try these tips that will keep you looking chic yet appropriate and comfortable when visiting friends and family!

HyperFocal: 0

Loose-fit Dress

Not only dresses are so easy to wear but these loose-fit cuts offer maximum comfort, modesty and sophistication. We especially love the kimono wrap style. Most importantly, you can eat as much as you can without worrying about visible bulges!

Kimono wrap dress, from Pomelo.

Oversized Stripe Waist Tie Shirt Dress

Oversized waist-tie shirt dress, from Pomelo.

Maxi Bow Cuffs Dress - Baby Blue (Medium)

Maxi bow-cuffs dress, from Pomelo.

Mandarin Collar Tie Waist Shirt Dress

Mandarin collar tie-waist shirt dress, from Pomelo.

LTD Campaign Look 1 (Medium)

Statement Piece

Choose anything bold in texture or print to make an entrance. One that is flowy and lightweight guarantees comfort and easy movement, just like a midi skirt. Plus it is super-refreshing!

Embroidery mesh dress, RM499, from H&M.

LTD Campaign Look 2 (Medium)

Picture courtesy of H&M.

Metallic Kaftan - RM 399.00 (Medium)

Metallic kaftan, RM399, from H&M.

 

Metallic Skirt - RM 399.00 (Medium)

Ruffle skirt, RM399, from H&M.

MS Read01#114 (Medium)

Bright and Bold

You can be comfortable in a loose silhouette but up the chic factor with punchy hues. Contrast it, play matchy-matchy or just throw over a neutral separate. Either way, you’ll still look cheery and upbeat!

Picture courtesy from MS. READ.

 

 

 

TIE-BOW SLEEVE TOP (Medium)

Tie-bow sleeve top, RM150, from MS. READ.

OVERLAP FLOWY PANTS (Medium)

Overlap flowy pants, RM187, from MS. READ.

CONTRAST EMBROIDERY TUNIC (Medium)

Contrast embroidery tunic, RM187, from MS. READ.

CHIFFON PALAZZO PANTS PINK (Medium)

Chiffon palazzo pants, RM187, from MS. READ.

