So the Raya season has started and you’ve gotten tons of invitations throughout the month. Those delicious spread (yes to roomy tops and dresses!) and catching up with family and friends all day long means you need something easy and comfortable, especially in our hot and humid climate. If you feel like taking a break from the fancy-schmancy traditional wear, try these tips that will keep you looking chic yet appropriate and comfortable when visiting friends and family!
3 CASUAL-CHIC WAYS TO DRESS FOR OPEN HOUSE
These non-traditional pieces will make your feasting and house-hopping a lot more comfortable!