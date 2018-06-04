Navigation

PUNCHY SLIP-ON SANDALS PERFECT FOR HOUSE-HOPPING

Sandals you need this Raya and you will thank us for this!
Fashion & Beauty
Women's Weekly
June 4, 2018
By Sabrina Salehuddin

We’re sure you’ve felt awkward tying and buckling shoes during house-visiting (and sometimes, it causes traffic at the front door!) and we know the struggle is real. So, we’ve picked out some of these pretty tootsies that will save the hassle of buckling and unbuckling your shoes when you do your open house rounds. Worry not, as they’re not those ordinary flats that don’t make you feel glam enough – these are bright and bold slip-on sandals that you need right now, that work with various Raya outfits from luxurious brocade traditional baju kurung to comfy cotton get-ups.

zara 249.00 RM (Medium)

Embellished sandals, RM249, from Zara.

pedro (2) (Medium)

Picture courtesy from Pedro.

mytopshop rm170-Heather Tassel Sandals (Medium)

Heather Tassel sandals, RM170, from Topshop.

 

TB Towel T Flat Slide 46119 in Blue Bird-Ivory (2) (Medium)

Towel T flat sandals, from Tory Burch.

 

pedro (4) (Medium)

Picture courtesy from Pedro.

zara-3600301202_2_4_1 (Medium)

Printed fabric slides, RM189.50 from Zara.

mytopshop-RM 155.00 woven (Medium)

Woven sandals, RM155, from Topshop.

NHilman-EID-PRODUCT--95 (Medium)

Seri slides, RM140, from Nelissa Hilman.

20180309_MANGO_S10_060_RGB EC sRGB (Medium)

Jacquard slip-on sandal, RM159, from MANGO.

dvf at net 2 (Medium)

Bailie 3 slides, from DVF at net-a-porter.

something-borrowed-rm69 (2) (Medium)

Gingham sandals, RM69, from Something Borrowed at ZALORA.

