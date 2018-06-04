PUNCHY SLIP-ON SANDALS PERFECT FOR HOUSE-HOPPING

We’re sure you’ve felt awkward tying and buckling shoes during house-visiting (and sometimes, it causes traffic at the front door!) and we know the struggle is real. So, we’ve picked out some of these pretty tootsies that will save the hassle of buckling and unbuckling your shoes when you do your open house rounds. Worry not, as they’re not those ordinary flats that don’t make you feel glam enough – these are bright and bold slip-on sandals that you need right now, that work with various Raya outfits from luxurious brocade traditional baju kurung to comfy cotton get-ups.