Jason Wu GREY x Sometime by Asian Designers for Zalora Bags Launching in June!

Always a sell-out within minutes whenever they release their new collection (especially with the local designers’ collabs!), homegrown bag specialist, Sometime by Asian Designers, has made us proud with their latest project – a collaboration with international designer, Jason Wu GREY! Inspired by the subdued modernity of the Grey Jason Wu collection combined with bold colour-block details influenced by Josef Alber’s square paintings, classic totes and crossbody mini-totes in vegan leather arm will be sold exclusively on ZALORA on 4th June 2018, 11.00am . And as mentioned, they always sell like hot cakes. Don’t say we didn’t warn you, so keep your eyes peeled for the launch date!

The tote comes in two sizes and it is available in six colours ranging from Slipper, Soft Pink, Creme, Orange, Mustard, and Ultramarine. Priced at RM569 (large) and RM429 (mini).