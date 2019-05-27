Daytime Glitz

Glitter is a fun way to be expressive with your eyes, as seen on the runway of numerous fashion houses. And you can make it appropriate for day by playing with eyeliners! Basics first: wing it with your choice of colour — we recommend going all out and picking something vibrant.

To attain that wide, fresh-eyed look, apply a light-coloured glitter liner — like silver or gold — to the inner corners and inner third of your lower lash line. Psst: Many Koreans celebrities also use this trick to look more youthful.