Cult Beauty Brands That You’ve Not Heard Of

Cult beauty is a buzzword that’s often used to describe skincare or makeup that’s:
a) Not mainstream (yet) but with a steady following of those in the know, or
b) So well-liked for good reasons, it’s a must-have
Let us introduce to you 4 cult beauty brands that you may not have heard of, but should! They’re available locally, so you don’t have to wait for globe-trotting friends to get your hands on them.
Dear Dahlia
From: Korea
It’s refreshing to see more Korean brands embrace the natural and environmentally-conscious movement. Inspired by the story of Empress Josephine’s obsession with dahlias, the flower features prominently in Dear Dahlia’s ingredient list.
They also profess to using only the highest-quality natural ingredients, free from toxic and synthetic chemicals. For those with an eye on trends, the brand is also known for their Insta-worthy marble packaging.
Available from Vogue Beaute and Hermo.