Cult Beauty Brands That You’ve Not Heard Of

Cult beauty is a buzzword that’s often used to describe skincare or makeup that’s:

a) Not mainstream (yet) but with a steady following of those in the know, or

b) So well-liked for good reasons, it’s a must-have

Let us introduce to you 4 cult beauty brands that you may not have heard of, but should! They’re available locally, so you don’t have to wait for globe-trotting friends to get your hands on them.

Dear Dahlia

From: Korea

It’s refreshing to see more Korean brands embrace the natural and environmentally-conscious movement. Inspired by the story of Empress Josephine’s obsession with dahlias, the flower features prominently in Dear Dahlia’s ingredient list.

They also profess to using only the highest-quality natural ingredients, free from toxic and synthetic chemicals. For those with an eye on trends, the brand is also known for their Insta-worthy marble packaging.

Available from Vogue Beaute and Hermo.