Cruelty-free Kisses Lip Kit That Supports Animal Welfare

This month’s Her World cover personality, Thanuja Ananthan, has partnered with Lip & Co. to release a Limited-Edition Cruelty-Free Kisses lip kit. Thanuja is a well-known animal rights activist and seven-year SPCA Ambassador.

The lip kit includes one Lip Topper and one Ulti-Matte Liquid Lip Cream. The Lip Topper acts as a luminiser that can be used on its own or together with your favourite lip colour. Formulated with mood pigment technology, it’ll take on a long-lasting, rosy pink shade that varies according to your lip’s unique chemistry.

There are only 200 Cruelty-Free Kisses lip kits available, with proceeds going to SPCA Malaysia. Priced at RM129, you can now pre-order yours at Lip & Co.’s website. From the 16th onwards, the kits will also be available from Play Up Advance Fahrenheit 88 and Berjaya Times Square.

