Colourpop X Disney

Indie makeup brand, Colourpop (www.colourpop.com) has grown exponentially over the past three years and they are famously known for their super shock cheek and eyes formula (you have to swatch them on your own to feel how buttery and pigmented they are!). Also, if you’re looking for a dazzling array of lip colours – fret not, they come in an assortment of formulas and finishes (ultra mattes, blotted, satin, and cream).

Now, they’ve teamed up with Disney to launch a collection that has our hearts swooning especially with such gorgeous packaging! Check out what we’ll definitely be nabbing down below when it goes live on the 28th of September (do note you can only get Colourpop by placing an order directly on their website and shipping can take up to three weeks. To qualify for free international shipping, your order needs to hit 50USD and above.):

1. It’s a Princess Thing Eyeshadow Palette

This is a palette that’s perfect for everyday use as it boasts plenty of neutrals as well as pops of colour in the form of dreamy pinks, mauves, and a touch of gold. We can attest to the formulation of their pressed powder eyeshadows and we recommend using a light hand first as one swipe of their shimmers can give intense pigmentation.