Clear-Skin Secrets For Sweaty Days

Q: Why do people tend to get breakouts when working out at the gym?

This is most probably due to sweat blocking your pores after your workout.

Q: What are some preventative measures to take to ensure minimal breakouts?

Avoid using cosmetics that tend to clog pores by looking for labels that say ‘non-comedogenic or ‘non-acnegenic’.

Try not to exercise with makeup — allow the skin to breathe.

Avoid touching your face excessively while working out. Gym equipment is considered as fomites (objects that are likely to carry infections) and can harbour more germs than toilet seats.

Recent researches have suggested as well that high glycaemic index food and even whey protein (used to build muscle mass) can be a contributing factor to acne. So, steer clear from protein shakes if you suffer from breakouts.

Q: I have a friend who swears by cleansing her face and applying toner pre-workout. Is this advisable?

Cleaning your face before and after a workout is great — choose a gentle and non-comedogenic cleanser. The toner would not make much of a difference.

Q: What skincare steps can one take after a workout to help clarify the skin?

Stick to gentle skincare products — this goes for exfoliating ones as well. They should not contain much fragrance and preservatives. After cleansing the face, follow up with a water-based moisturiser.

Q: Any tips on how to prevent back acne?