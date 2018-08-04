The Classic Watch That’s A Great Gift For Your Partner

This classic watch from Bonia is a must-have for the dapper man in your life. Or, treat yourself to it if you like a more masculine timepiece! Code-named BNB10448LE, it has been created in limited numbers for those with discerning tastes.

Take your pick from three evergreen colour combinations that go well with suits, though they’re also versatile enough to be paired with casual wear. The matching straps are made of supple calf leather and come with buckles.

More details:

The case is made of steel and carries a diameter of 41mm. It’s water resistant up to 50 meters, and powered with a highly accurate and reliable quartz movement. Sapphire glass adorns and adds a protective layer to the dial.

These masterpieces are priced at RM2,288 to RM2,488 (inclusive GST). They’re available at Solar Time boutiques and all fine watch retailers nationwide.