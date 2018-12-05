Joyful Beauty Gifts Just Below RM80

The season of gifting is finally here and each of your loved ones deserves a gift. No matter the size or quantity, it is the thought that counts. Here are some picks that are not only lovely but are wonderful Christmas gifts below RM80.

From skincare, makeup, Christmas hand crafts, and so much more, fill your Christmas tree with this abundance of gifts, and your loved ones with joy. While you’re at it, don’t forget to pick one or two out for yourself!

1. The Body Shop House of Peppermint Candy Cane Delights Gift Set, RM49

Take a soothing bath with lovely minty scents of candy canes and usher in the Christmas spirits. Then, after, pamper your skin with The Body Shop’s Peppermint Candy Cane Body Butter for smooth and soft skin.